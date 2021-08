NOW AVAILABLE! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath on 1.51 Acres! - Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath ranch on a spacious and private lot. Beautifully updated with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings throughout, large sun room and a deck that allows you to enjoy and entertain! Situated on a cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, large walk in closet in the Primary Suite, separate tub and shower, fireplace with gas logs!! Pets are not allowed for this property.