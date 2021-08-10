Cancel
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican bills that would have placed new restrictions on voting

By RILEY VETTERKIND
Wiscnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed a number of bills authored by Republicans that would have placed new restrictions on Wisconsin voters after former President Donald Trump’s election loss last year. The bills would have made significant changes to Wisconsin elections, such as requiring most people who are “indefinitely confined”...

