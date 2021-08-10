Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Completes HSAMT Geophysical Survey field work on its Clayton Valley Macallan Project and commences Geophysical survey on its Highlands Project

Cancel
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SCV) (FSE:7S2) (OTC PINK:SCVFF) ('Scotch Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) geophysical survey fieldwork at the companies Macallan project and is in the process of analyzing the data. Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc. the Company's contractor has now commenced a HSAMT Survey on its Clayton Valley, Highlands Project.

