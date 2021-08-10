Azarga Uranium Files Robust Maiden Pea for Gas Hills ISR Uranium Project

Testing of Samples Delivered to Quadrise Fuels International Is Now Underway. SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction ‎technologies, is pleased to announce that the continued testing in the Company's Asphalt Ridge extraction plant (the 'POSP') of ore from various sources in the region, with varying oil quality in the range of 5 to 10 weight percent, has been successful and confirms that the POSP can handle such variations of ore source. As a result of this demonstrated flexibility in handling feedstock, Petroteq was able to produce a load of oil from this multi-sourced ore, which was sold on August 6. The buyer loaded 236 barrels of 16.9° API (American Petroleum Institute) crude with a BS&W (Basic Sediment and Water) of 0.20%. It was previously announced that the Company completed the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) study for a 5,000 barrel per day plant, and the validity of that design has been verified by a third party engineering firm. Such positive affirmations of the technology and the plant performance should assure our stakeholders, suppliers and potential business partners that the design can handle a wide range of ore specifications.