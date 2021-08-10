Cancel
Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

 5 days ago

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to announce that option partner Rockridge Resources Ltd. (ROCK)(RRRLF)(RR0) ('Rockridge') plans for an upcoming field program at the Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the 'Knife Lake Project' or 'Property'). The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 81 claims totaling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.

