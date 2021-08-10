Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML) (Lima: PML) (Frankfurt: PZM) (OTCQB: POROF) ("Panoro" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed with its JV partner, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC), to terminate the interim Agreement for the joint venture of the Humamantata Project. The agreement was completed in 2018 providing for JOGMEC to earn up to a 60% project interest. Exploration at the project has identified four porphyry, hydrothermal breccia and skarn targets with anomalous grades of copper, silver and gold extending for more than 1.5 km along strike. Permitting completed at the project includes approval of the environmental permit, water permit and archeological permit. Access agreements with private land owners are also complete.