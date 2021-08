Would anyone want to pay 10, 50 or even 100 times more for an item that is nearly identical to another one priced significantly lower? Seems improbable. And yet, altogether too often, this is exactly what happens with some prescription drugs with payers and their plan members bearing the brunt of the cost impact from this. This is because some manufacturers artificially inflate the price of drugs – sometimes exponentially – even when clinically equivalent alternatives, that are also much more cost-effective, are readily available.