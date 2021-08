AMC released earnings after the close on Monday. AMC stock price pops as EPS and revenue beat estimates. AMC is still the meme space king and has over $2 billion in liquidity. Update: AMC reported earnings after the close on Monday. The results were ahead of expectations for the meme stock king. Earnings Per Share (EPS) came in at $-0.71 ahead of the $-0.92 estimate from Wall Street. Revenue came in at $444.7 million smashing the estimate of $375 million. AMC shares are trading at $35.89 in the post-market on Monday for a gain of 6%. The company said it has over $2billion in liquidity. The conference call is scheduled for 1700 NY 2200 UK time. Details here.