Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Bear cub strolls aisles at Southern California supermarket

Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Shoppers were startled last weekend to see a bear cub browsing the offerings at a Los Angeles supermarket.

Video aired by CBS 2 shows the small bear strolling the aisles on Saturday at the Ralphs store in the Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley.

After sniffing around inside, the bear eventually walked out the front doors.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the 120-pound (54-kilogram) animal hiding under a trailer at a construction site behind a nearby Walmart.

The bear was tranquilized and released into the Angeles National Forest, the department said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCBS-TV.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
42K+
Followers
58K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Porter Ranch, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Cub#Strolling#Aisles#Cbs 2#Ralphs#Kcbs Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Crews battle largest US wildfire, threats grow across West

QUINCY, Calif. — (AP) — Johnnie Brookwood had never heard of a road named Dixie when a wildfire began a month ago in the forestlands of Northern California. Within three weeks, it exploded into the largest wildfire burning in the U.S., destroying more than 1,000 homes and businesses including a lodge in the gold rush-era town of Greenville where she was renting a room for $650 per month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy