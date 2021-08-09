Business of Winning Games Comes Down to a Healthy OL with Depth

Cancel
PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni is in the business of winning games. Prior to Sunday night’s open practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Sirianni said the left tackle position won’t be decided by who was drafted higher. Obviously, that would give the victory to Andre Dillard, a first-round pick the Eagles traded up to land in 2019, and would make a loser of Jordan Mailata, who was a calculated flyer of pick in the seventh round of 2018.

