Fishing Report 8.10.2021

lakeofthewoodsmn.com
 6 days ago

On the south end… A consistent summer walleye pattern continues with lots of “eater” walleyes (under 19.5″), slot fish (19.5 – 28″) which are great picture fish that must be released and trophy fish (over 28″) which one is allowed. One consistent summer pattern on LOW is walleyes over the...

lakeofthewoodsmn.com

Billings, MTIndependent Record

Fishing report: Bass bite is on at several lakes, lower Yellowstone River

BILLINGS — Bass anglers have been experiencing successful fishing trips lately n several bodies of water, including Bighorn Reservoir, the lower Yellowstone River, Tongue River Reservoir, Noxon Rapids Reservoir and Fort Peck Reservoir. Fly anglers should also be excited as the summer hatches are occurring on the Bighorn River. Another...
Petersburg, AKPetersburg Pilot

Petersburg Sport Fishing Report

Catch rates are now slowing as we approach the end of the summer season. Residents: Throughout most of the management area, where the retention of king salmon was prohibited to conserve Alaska wild stock king salmon in the spring, the resident bag and possession limit is now two king salmon 28 inches or greater in length. South and West of Point Baker the bag and possession limit is one king salmon, 28 inches or greater in length. Maps of this boundary are provided in the most recent king salmon advisory announcement (link to advisory announcement at the bottom of this page)
Wright County, MNWright County Journal Press

Wright County Area Fishing & Hunting Report for 8/6/21

Fish Sugar Lake, Clearwater Lake, Lake Sylvia, Indian Lake, French Lake, and Pleasant Lake, along the 10-15 ft. weedlines for crappies in the evening and sunfish during the day. You’ll find bass and pike on the deep weedlines of area lakes. You will also find bass located in the slop on most lakes. Clearwater and Buffalo Lakes are producing some walleyes during low-light hours. Try using leeches or spinner rigs with minnows in 15-22 ft.
Chetek, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Fishing report: Bass feeding throughout Chetek chain

Editor’s note: Following is a fishing report on the Chetek Chain of Lakes, provided by Steve Sedani of Up-Der-North Guide Service out of Chetek. Anglers are finding biting fish in the Chetek Chain of Lakes area after the past weekend’s heavy rain and small cold front. Bluegill anglers are finding...
Florida, OHToledo Blade

Blade Fishing Report: The name fits for Goliath grouper

When you fish off the eastern coast of Florida, a variety of residents of the ocean can end up on your hook. Those temperate waters hold tarpon, sailfish, wahoo, snook, spotted sea trout, red drum, blue marlin, swordfish, hammerhead shark, thresher shark, bull shark, mako shark, black grouper, and red grouper.
Hobbiesfinsandfeathersonline.com

Gallatin River Fishing Report 8/2/2021

Fishing restrictions on the Gallatin can be confusing, so let's see if we can sort them out real quick. Starting from the top:. The upper river which is inside of Yellowstone National Park is open to fishing from sunrise to 2pm. From Yellowstone National Park boundary down to where MT...
Alabama Statebristownews.com

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fishing report

Ft. Gibson: July 26. Elevation above normal, water 82 and 1 ft. of visibility White bass excellent on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, shad, slabs, spoons and topwater lures in the main lake, around points and offshore humps. The white bass continue to take advantage of the schools of juvenile shad. You’ll find surface feeding action around the mid-lake in many locations both early and late in the day. Offshore humps or other underwater structures like a break-line on the channel are also holding good numbers of feeding fish. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. The most successful anglers catching catfish right now are using very fresh or live bait. Anglers who catch their own shad for bait should either keep them alive or get them on ice shortly after catching them for best results. Green and bluegill sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, jigs, small lures and worms around docks and riprap. Good luck out there and enjoy the lake!
HobbiesGainesville Times

Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Look for hidden locations to bring in bass

Lake Lanier’s water level is holding steady, just barely above full pool. The water level is at 1,071.03 or .03 feet above the normal pool of 1,071. Water temperatures remain comfortable in the mid-80s. The main lake on into the north end are clear are clear to slightly stained. The...
Hobbiesalaskasnewssource.com

Fishing Report: Catching silvers on the Deshka River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s Fishing Report headed to Deshka Landing in late July to get a head start on the silver salmon run on the Deshka River with Drill Team Six Fishing Excursions. DT6 is a year-round guide service in the Matanuska Valley owned and operated by military veterans Dan and Sonia Praslowicz.
Hobbiescastlecountryradio.com

DWR Southeastern Region Fishing Report

Water is low and conditions are hot. Academy Mill Reservoir is hike-in only. The fishing is good with either dry (renegade) or wet flies. Otherwise, green PowerBait and Jake’s lures are working well. (“August 04, 2021”) *Benches Pond:* ★★★. Water is low and conditions are hot. PowerBait and nightcrawlers will...
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for Aug. 5

The Spokane Fly Fishers’ annual picnic is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. at Coeur d’Alene Park in Browne’s Addition, near the freeway and the Spokane River. A head count is needed by Tuesday, even if one was submitted previously. RSVP to: devogrey4@aol.com or call 290-0734 or 838-4314. Silver...
Hobbiesrecord-courier.com

Buckeye Angler | Mid-year fishing report

As we approach the approximate halfway point of this year's open water season in Northern Ohio, I thought it would be an appropriate time to review the year as it has transpired thus far. Utilizing our contact centers and state bait and tackle outlets for as comprehensive and thorough an...
Hobbiescarolinasportsman.com

Outer Banks fishing report for early August

Fishing report for early August is good for numerous species. Anglers have been catching plenty of fish in the Outer Banks area throughout the first week of August. As expected during this time of year, some days are better than others, and some days have seen outstanding catches of multiple species. This fishing report comes from the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries through numerous interviews they conducted within the past week.
Hobbiesppioneer.com

SD Missouri River Fishing/Hunting Report

Temperatures look to be in the upper 80’s and 90’s this week, making for great weather to get out on the river. There’s not a lot of change from last week. Remember to bring plenty of water or Gatorade, bug spray, and sunscreen along. Expect busy boat ramps and fish cleaning stations. Enjoy some time outdoors on the Missouri River […]
Hobbiesokwnews.com

SOUTHEAST AREA LAKES FISHING REPORT FOR AUG 4 Featured

Arbuckle: July 31. Elevation normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass slow early morning hours on topwater lures and 8-inch purple worm in 20 ft. of water. Crappie fair on docks early morning and on jigs and minnows around lake brush piles early and late in the day. White bass slow. Channel catfish good on dough bait and shrimp around baited holes. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Billings, MTMissoulian

Fishing report: It's terrestrial time for dry fly anglers

BILLINGS — Fly fishing enthusiasts are enjoying fishing terrestrial patterns during these dog days of summer. Whether tying on an Ant, Cricket, Beetle or Hopper, anglers have the chance to experience the excitement of the fight when a hungry trout sips their fly. So check your fly box to make sure you have these summertime staples.

