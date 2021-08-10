WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin hosts briefing
ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin is scheduled to hold a briefing at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The governor’s attorneys held a press conference on Friday where they challenged the credibility of the bombshell report from the New York Attorney General’s office that concluded the governor sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current state employees. Glavin reiterated her concerns about the report Tuesday.www.mytwintiers.com
Comments / 0