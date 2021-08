What are the ingredients for human flourishing? Rosie von Lila, Co-Founder of Civilization Media and creator of the Von Lila Framework, believes it happens when basic needs are met. What exactly are these needs? When creativity can be explored, contributions can be given and belonging can be nurtured. What impact will this have in the world as more women get their basic needs met and become comfortable with personal power? It represents a mass blossoming of human flourishing on this planet as we know it.