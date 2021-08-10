Cancel
Lottery

Man Allegedly Killed Himself, Wife, And 1-Year-Old After Winning Lottery

By Bill Galluccio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FBI is investigating the murders, which occurred on tribal land in Oklahoma.

