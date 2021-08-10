Galesburg Community Development Director Announced

The City of Galesburg is pleased to announce the selection of Steve Gugliotta to fill the position of Director of Community Development. Gugliotta was hired by the City in 1998 as a General Inspector in the Community Development Department. He was promoted to Associate Planner in 2005, and Planning Manager in 2017. Prior to his career with the City of Galesburg, he served as a Commercial Loan Officer with JVS Financial Group, Inc., and as a Funding Officer for Korea Exchange Bank. He possesses a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Illinois State University, a Master of Arts in Geography/Urban Planning from Western Illinois University, and is a certified planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).