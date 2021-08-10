Hammond Legislation to Assist with Radon Detection in Homes Signed into Law

Legislation sponsored by State Representative Norine Hammond (R-Macomb) to assist homeowners with radon detection in their homes has been signed into law. “Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer, making it a serious health hazard,” Rep. Hammond said. “Radon can be easily detected and mitigated in homes; however, our state statutes haven’t kept up with advances in radon detection technology. My legislation will allow modern radon detection devices to be sold in stores for consumers’ use. I’m pleased that this important health and safety legislation has been signed into law.”