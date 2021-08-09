One Longview Chick-fil-A Location Has Temporarily Closed Their Dining Room

When you start your day with a fresh donut, you're setting yourself up for success. You know things are going to go well when you get that sweet fried dough especially when it has icing or toppings that you love. The most difficult part about selecting a donut around Tyler is that there are so many choices it's hard to know which is the best. While I wish I could tell you I am a connoisseur and have tried them all, I have not. So, I'm once again listening to the locals who have suggested the best donuts around Tyler.