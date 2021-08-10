Lot Values Reach Record High Price

A wave of inventory could come soon as hundreds of thousands of homeowners are expected to exit forbearance, with a significant share likely to list their homes. This not only benefits the market’s inventory problem, but homeowners can benefit from the significant price appreciation. The intense housing market and strong equity growth will offer these homeowners more options than those in 2008 who were pushed into involuntary foreclosure, says Zillow. September and October of this year is expected to be big for forbearance exits, and Zillow expects an additional 0.40 months of inventory to come as a result.