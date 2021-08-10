Cancel
Lot Values Reach Record High Price

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of 2020, lot prices were up an unprecedented 18%, according to data from the Census Bureau’s Survey of Construction. The median lot price reached new heights at $53,000, and the National Association of Home Builders says this growth is in-line with other price hikes seen for building materials. After adjusting for inflation, NAHB says lot values are approaching prices seen during the 2005 and 2006 housing boom where lots sold at $43,000, equivalent to $55,000 today.

