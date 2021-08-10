Housing Prices Threaten the Federal Reserve's Inflation Outlook

For the first time in five months, home prices fell. It’s also the first time home prices did not break a record, and other metrics point toward normalization for the housing market. For the four weeks ending August 1, existing home prices dropped by 0.2%, according to data from Redfin. Still, Business Insider says home prices remain 18% higher compared to last year and economists note that prices will continue to rise, just at a slower pace. Inventory also increased slightly in July, up 13% compared to the low in March but still 26% lower than last year.