Housing Prices Threaten the Federal Reserve's Inflation Outlook

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForecasters predict elevated home prices to be a temporary reaction to the economy’s reopening after pandemic-related restrictions, but the Wall Street Journal says housing costs appear to be more persistent than expected. Core inflation increased 3.5% in June compared to a year prior, marking the highest rate of growth in 30 years. The dramatic increase reflects disrupted supply chains, shortages, and a resurgence of travel. Goldman Sachs Group economists say travel and supply chain issues have added 1.2% to core inflation, and expect it to drop to about 0.6% at the end of the year. That is, unless rents and home prices continue to increase.

