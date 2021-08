While it has been a very quiet summer for Anaheim aside from the re-signing of Ryan Getzlaf to a one-year deal, it appears that the Ducks are trying to be active on the trade front. Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register notes that GM Bob Murray is focusing on trades that would move out some veterans with an eye on netting younger players in return that fit their rebuilding window. The Ducks have certainly shifted towards a younger roster in recent years and could have as many as seven forwards 25 or younger in their opening lineup. Bringing in players in that age group certainly makes sense but with a lot of teams capped out, swapping an expensive veteran for a cost-controlled youngster is something that’s certainly going to be easier said than done.