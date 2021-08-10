Cancel
Career Development & Advice

Valerie Fischer: “Enough is plenty”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnough is plenty. This is what a friend’s dad told her while she was growing up. These three words have become my definition of success. Enough, for me, is success. When I feel stressed about doing more, I tell myself this. When I feel afraid to stop working because I might not have work to come back to, I tell myself this. For a workaholic achiever like me, this advice is golden.

