People on the Move
David Chen joined CCC as General Counsel in 2021. He began his legal career in civil litigation representing employees and citizens in employment discrimination and police misconduct claims. His work has spanned health care, education and technology. He also teaches in the Masters of Legal Studies program at Seattle Univ School of Law, specializing in compliance, risk management, and organizational investigations. He’s passionate about social justice and serves on several nonprofit boards.www.bizjournals.com
