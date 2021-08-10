Cancel
Economy

People on the Move

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Chen joined CCC as General Counsel in 2021. He began his legal career in civil litigation representing employees and citizens in employment discrimination and police misconduct claims. His work has spanned health care, education and technology. He also teaches in the Masters of Legal Studies program at Seattle Univ School of Law, specializing in compliance, risk management, and organizational investigations. He’s passionate about social justice and serves on several nonprofit boards.

David Chen
#Education And Technology#Employment Discrimination#Police Misconduct#Ccc#General Counsel
Economy
Philadelphia, PApennrecord.com

Pond Lehocky Disability Attorneys elected to American Association of Justice Social Security Disability Executive Board

Pond Lehocky Giordano issued the following announcement on Aug. 9. Pond Lehocky Disability attorneys Kajal Alemo and Dominique Ramer have been elected to the American Association for Justice (AAJ) Social Security Law Section Executive Board for the upcoming year. This marks the fifth and third consecutive years respectively Alemo and Ramer have served as officers on the board. . “Serving on the Board has given...
Helena, MTIndependent Record

School board disregarded concerns about mask policy

If the past 18 months since the pandemic began has taught us anything, it’s that time and time again people in positions of authority are willing to overstep their limited power in the name of “public safety.” This was on display once again at the Tuesday evening Helena school board meeting.
Pennsylvania Statebctv.org

PA Sets Vaccine Requirements for Health-Care Workers

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has announced an expectation that 80% of nursing-home staff in the Commonwealth be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1. Thursday’s announcement comes just a few days after Gov. Tom Wolf announced workers in all state health-care facilities and high-risk congregate-care facilities are required to be fully vaccinated by Sep. 7.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Women in Leadership Roles as First Responders

Thank you to Caitlin Schmidt and Eliva Verdugo , for their story on women leaders as first responders. This topic is long overdue and very important. In my 26 years a judicial officer at Tucson City Court: I heard hundreds of cases, with many different officers. Without sounding too sexist, many cases did NOT end up in court or an arrest, due to women police officers presence and calm demeanor, which in turn , de-escalated the circumstances and resulted in a referral and not an arrest.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Olympia, WAKING-5

'I don't consent': State, health care workers protest new vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hundreds of protesters gathered in Olympia to push back against Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state and healthcare workers on Friday. The proclamation handed down on Aug. 9 requires some state workers to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment. Those covered under the mandate must complete their vaccination series by no later than Oct. 4 to meet the Oct. 18 deadline.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

AT&T requiring vaccinations for managers, masking for employees indoors

AT&T rolled out new steps around masks and vaccinations as the challenges around the pandemic rise. The Dallas telecommunications provider is implementing the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, who work locations in areas with high or substantial transmission of COVID-19, according to a company statement. That means employees need to wear a face covering indoors, unless alone in an office or an enclosed area.
Collegesfernandinaobserver.com

Florida Coastal School of Law Statement on recent litigation outcome

We are very disappointed with the court’s ruling. Our team made a compelling case that the Department of Education’s decision to deny our eligibility to participate in federal student financial aid programs was arbitrary and capricious. The Court improperly gave credence to the Department’s conclusion that routine ABA accreditation findings...
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

Commission on Improving the Status of Children in Indiana

Indiana Launches Review of its Juvenile Justice System to Improve Youth Outcomes. Indianapolis, IN – Today, the Commission on Improving the Status of Children in Indiana, along with leaders from Indiana’s legislative, executive and judicial branches, launched a comprehensive, data-driven review of the state’s juvenile justice system. The bipartisan Juvenile Justice Reform Task Force, an initiative of the Commission and co-chaired by Rep. Wendy McNamara and Sen. Michael Crider, will analyze the youth justice system landscape and identify areas for reform.

