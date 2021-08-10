Thermo Fisher Scientific Prices $3.1B Senior Notes Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) (the "Company") today announced that it priced a public offering of $117.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Notes due 2028 (the "Notes") on August 11, 2021. The Notes will mature on November 1, 2028, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company's option on or after November 1, 2023. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.875% per year payable quarterly on February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning November 1, 2021. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $17.6 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes to cover overallotments, if any. The Company expects to list the Notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol "GAINZ" within 30 days of issuance. Oppenheimer & Co.Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. is acting as a co-manager for this offering.