Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Def Leppard Celebrating 'High 'N' Dry' Anniversary With Livestream

antiMUSIC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Def Leppard have announced that they will be staging a livestream event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's 1981 album, "High 'N' Dry," on August 28th. The group's first record with producer Mutt Lange yielded classic tracks like "Let It Go" and "Bringin' On The Heartbreak" while also delivering their first entry into the US Top 40, just two years before the pairing would strike multi-platinum with "Pyromania."

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Savage
Person
Phil Collen
Person
Joe Elliott
Person
Vivian Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High N Dry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Rock MusicPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

34 Years Ago: Def Leppard Unleash ‘Hysteria’

They were one of the first bands the British press categorized as part of the NWOBHM (New Wave of British Heavy Metal) movement, but by the time Def Leppard released their fourth record, Hysteria, on Aug. 3, 1987, they had completely shattered the mold and discovered a sound based on catchy melodies, heavily processed drums, layered, shimmery walls of guitar and clean, crisp vocals. If 1983’s Pyromania marked Def Leppard’s toe-dip into pop, Hysteria was a cannonball off the deep end. Then again, guitarist Phil Collen says they never liked being categorized with British metal bands.
Musicwbab.com

“High & Dry” Turns 40

The Leps recently announced a worldwide livestream event later this month to commemorate the 40th anniversary of “High ‘N’ Dry”. Now if “Pyromania” and “Hysteria” are name-dropped as Def Leppard’s landmark albums, “High & Dry” seems to be the album the more hardcore Lep fans point to as their best, and with good reason. It’s excellent, combining the balls of “On Through The Night” with the pop sheen of Mutt Lange in the first of their trilogy of albums together.
MusicantiMUSIC

KISS Announce Rescheduled Leg For Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) KISS have announced a series of rescheduled dates for the South American leg of the band's End Of The Road farewell tour. Originally booked for spring 2020, the shows were first moved to the fall of that year before the global live music industry shut down due to the pandemic.
MusicantiMUSIC

Anthrax Revisit For All Kings On 40th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax revisit their 2016 album, "For All Kings", on the latest installment of the band's 40th anniversary video series. After the band returned to form and chart success with 2011's "Worship Music", drummer Charlie Benante felt they were moving forward as a very positive time in their career. "The...
MusicantiMUSIC

Queen Revisit Iconic 1981 Package On 50th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Queen marked the end of their first decade with the 1981 release of a "Greatest Hits" collection on the latest episode of the weekly 50th anniversary video series The Greatest. The project was issued on the heels of the band's biggest hit singles - "Another One Bites The Dust"...
MusicantiMUSIC

Iron Maiden Share Making Of Video For New Album 'Senjutsu'

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden discuss the making of their forthcoming album, "Senjutsu", in a newly-released video package. The footage sees bassist Steve Harris, singer Bruce Dickinson and producer Kevin Shirley share details about the band's 17th studio record, and first in six years. Due September 3, "Senjutsu" was recorded in France...
Entertainment955glo.com

Anna’s Daily Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Ted Nugent is sharing a preview of a new song. The rocker played the tune, called “Come and Take It” over his mobile phone during a live Facebook video stream yesterday. He is also selling autographed flags and hats with the song’s title on his official website.
MusicantiMUSIC

Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Releases 'Howlen Live' EP

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has released an EP entitled "Howlen Live." Recorded during a series of June 2021 shows in Florida, the rocker is joined by her solo band, The Amazing Dawgs, on the four-song set, which includes performances of two Heart tracks ("Crazy On You" and "Barracuda"), her recent solo single "Black Wing", and a cover of Queen's 1975 classic, "Love Of My Life."
Rock Musicloudersound.com

How Metallica went from reinventing heavy metal to reinventing themselves

‘Kill Bon Jovi’. That was the blunt message that Metallica frontman James Hetfield scrawled on his white Jackson guitar in 1987. Hetfield had good reason to be pissed off. That year, during Metallica’s performance at the Monsters Of Rock festival at Donington Park, they were momentarily upstaged when a helicopter carrying Bon Jovi, the headline act, flew in over the audience. But for Hetfield, this wasn’t just about that one cheap stunt. The animosity went deeper than that.
MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

10 Most Dated Rock + Metal Videos

The music industry was given one hell of shake up with the arrival of MTV in 1981. Once everyone found out the biggest radio station in the world was the TV, the birth of the music video changed the game for the more photogenic rock stars out there. That’s not to say that all of them have aged particularly well.
MoviesantiMUSIC

Oasis Share Video Trailer For Knebworth 1996 Cinema Event

(hennemusic) Oasis are streaming a video trailer for "Knebworth 1996", ahead of a worldwide cinema event next month. Directed by Jake Scott, the documentary captures the band in concert over a pair of summertime concerts at the UK venue where Oasis performed before 125,000 fans each night. Touring in support...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on the Black Album: "We wanted a Back In Black”

Metallica's self-titled 1991 record, known to most as The Black Album, was a game-changer that vaulted the Bay Area quartet from mere stardom to outright superstardom. Now 16x Platinum, the Bob Rock-produced album has sold more copies in the United States than any in the last 30 years. That sort of success is difficult for anyone to wrap their head around, but – according to the band's guitarist, Kirk Hammett – it's exactly what the band had in mind when they first began to assemble the now-30-year-old album.
Musicthebrag.com

Blue Oyster Cult drummer says KISS’ Gene Simmons is a “jerk”

Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard has spoken about his experience with touring alongside KISS in the ’70s while declaring that Gene Simmons is a “jerk”. In an interview with on Full in Bloom, Bouchard didn’t hold back when it came to his thoughts on the ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ hitmakers.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Zakk Wylde details “genius” plan to reunite Black Sabbath's original lineup

Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde has revealed his “genius” plan to reunite Black Sabbath with its original lineup. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the guitarist claims – perhaps not entirely seriously – that “contractually, the original Black Sabbath can never tour again”. However, as he explains, he's developed a way of getting around such ‘contractual obligations’.
antiMUSIC

Scorpions Share Rehearsal Video Of New Song

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing rehearsal video of a new track from their studio in Hannover, Germany. "Rehearsing new songs for the upcoming Tour ..." wrote the group on social media about the footage. The German outfit have been working on the follow-up to 2015's "Return To Forever" over the...
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Metallica Share Unreleased Live Version Of 'Through The Never'

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing audio of a previously-unreleased live version of their 1991 track, "Through The Never", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album. "Early on in the Wherever We May Roam tour, we played back-to-back nights a couple hours northeast of 'home' at Sacramento's Arco Arena,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy