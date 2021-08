After pandemic-related delays, Primus finally kicked off their Rush tribute tour on Tuesday in Boise, Idaho. Following a set of their own music, the band performed Rush’s 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety, which you can watch above. They closed with the extensive “Cygnus X-1 Book I: The Voyage.” The song’s second part, “Cygnus X-1 Book II,” is featured on Hemispheres, the album Primus nearly covered instead of A Farewell to Kings. “Originally we’d always kind of joked around about doing Hemispheres,” Claypool told Rolling Stone last year. “That record has always had a very big place in my...