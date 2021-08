Welp, this is pretty bad-ass! Leave it to Rivers Coumo and Weezer to nail their version of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” The new version has just been released to the masses, which will be included on the forthcoming ‘Blacklist’ album, with loads of artists covering multiple songs from that legendary 1991 ‘Black’ album. Check out the video here below. You excited for this new album? Do you dig Rivers and Weezer’s version? This version somewhat reminds me of their early sound, and I hear a little of “Buddy Holly” in there as well. Kudos boys, nice work!