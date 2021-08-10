Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Singled Out: Rockborn's Rock Me Harder

antiMUSIC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockborn just released their new single "Rock Me Harder" and to celebrate we asked frontwoman Luanne Reid to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. 'Rock Me Harder', was born out of a couple of rough ideas between John (Lyell - guitarist), who had this incredibly heavy riff, and some lyrics I had been toying with for quite some time. His riff gave me a shove in the right lyrical direction. I needed the "foundation" and inspiration that his riffs gave me to finish the lyrics, and of course after hearing Dino (Serna - Bass), and Gary (Gabaldon - drums), throw in their ingenious licks to John's riffs, I was able to come up with the melody lines and the phrasing needed to kick this song into gear.

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Ann Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock#Rock Band#Rock Me Harder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Watch a 9-year-old play Geddy Lee's Tom Sawyer bass part to perfection

While she's only been playing bass guitar since April 2020, nine-year-old Ellen Alaverdyan has an aptitude for the instrument comparable with players far her senior. The young musical prodigy has built a considerable following in that short period of time, too: her YouTube channel – named EllenPlaysBass – currently boasts almost 2,000 subscribers, while her Facebook page has nearly 40,000 followers. Oh, and she's even received an endorsement from Prince drummer Sheila E.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR To Release New Single 'Catch Me If You Can'

"Catch Me If You Can", the explosive new single from Sweden's self-coined "street metallers" HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, is scheduled to be released on all digital platforms on August 20 via Golden Robot Records. "Catch Me If You Can" picks up the pace and builds on the momentum created by the band's...
Musicbleedingcool.com

Rock Band The Protest Comes Out With A New Single And Music Video

It's not every day that you hear about some remarkably talented music groups from rural locales, but Indiana-based rock band The Protest has broken the mold. They recently released a new single, "Show Up To The Showdown," and a music video to accompany the single. "Show Up To The Showdown" is also to be a track on the band's next upcoming EP, Death Stare, which will be released later this month, on August 27th.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Joanne Shaw Taylor's Let Me Down Easy

Joanne Shaw Taylor just released a music video for her new single "Let Me Down Easy", which comes from her just announced "The Blues Album" (out Sept 17th), and to celebrate she shares some thoughts on the single. Here is the story:. This song was written by Maurice Dollinson and...
MusicVulture

Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Even Harder on New Single ‘papercuts’

No, it wasn’t just a phase. Machine Gun Kelly is back with “papercuts,” the first single off his upcoming album born with horns, and only digging further into the rock stylings he committed to on 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall. Anchored by rough, ’90s-inspired guitar riffs, the song sounds less in line with the musician’s recent pop-punk sound, though, and more like a straight-up rocker. It also comes with a video, directed by Cole Bennett, that finds Kelly playing a comically huge guitar for a group of aliens and other creatures, in case you still had doubts about the whole rock pivot. (He’s also once again backed by blink-182’s Travis Barker, who is producing born with horns.) Oh, and that shaved-head look he debuted a few days ago? Just a bald cap, as Kelly revealed in the video, after singing a line about shaving his head and donning a mop-like black wig. Feel free to call that one a phase.
Musicearmilk.com

Arrows unveils feel-good blues/rock single “To Your World”

From journalism and podcasting to making music, Arrows (aka David Britto) holds an emporium of talent within the music sector. Now, we are treated to his latest “To Your World,” featuring the vocals of Raghav Meattle. Holding universal relatability wrapped up in a sunshine ray of warming, uplifting energy, this is undoubtedly a feel-good single, perfect for any time you’re feeling down, in need of a boost of motivation, or simply a sonic pick-me-up.
Nashville, TNguitargirlmag.com

Kamryn Palmer’s Clever Country Anthem “use me” Out Now

Nashville, TN – August 6, 2021 – “use me” is Kamryn Palmer’s new upbeat and sassy country single. This track was produced by Grammy award-winning producer, Seth Mosley, and written by Palmer. The lyrics, “must have use me written on my forehead”, cleverly call out a relationship situation where the other person doesn’t want to put a label on it. “use me” was released on Friday, August 6 and is available everywhere.
Entertainment1057thexrocks.com

Anna’s Daily Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Ted Nugent is sharing a preview of a new song. The rocker played the tune, called “Come and Take It” over his mobile phone during a live Facebook video stream yesterday. He is also selling autographed flags and hats with the song’s title on his official website.
MusicRolling Stone

RÜFÜS DU SOL Share Feel-Good New Single, ‘Next to Me’

Barely a month on from the release of their latest single, “Alive”, RÜFÜS DU SOL have followed it up with their exuberant new track, “Next to Me”. Showcasing the outfit’s inimitable ability to straddle the dualities of light and dark, “Next to Me” sees the group promoting a level of maturity not quite seen before. Focused on themes of devotion and compassion, it’s a self-described “feel-good” track which stands in contrast to the sort of haunting atmosphere promoted on “Alive”.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Richrath Project 3:13's Help Me Save Me from Myself

Richrath Project 3:13 just released their new album "L.A. Is Mine" and to celebrate we have asked Michael Jahnz to tell us about the song "Help Me Save Me from Myself." Here is the story:. In a blink of an eye, a chance meeting in 1988 changed my life forever.
Musicedmsauce.com

Ares Carter and iLoveMakonnen Release New Single “Next To Me”

Emerging producer Ares Carter is back with his new single “Next To Me” with iLoveMakonnen. The two artists are no strangers to each others music, with Carter being hand-selected by Makonnen as his official touring DJ. That relationship has come full circle in their new collaboration, out now via Heldeep Records.
MusicEDMTunes

Rufus Du Sol Releases New Single, ‘Next To Me’

Rufus Du Sol is one of the most beloved and well-respected groups in electronic music for good reason. Their songs have the magic power of becoming instant classics even upon the first listen. Those same warm and bubbly or dark and foreboding emotions flood your mind almost immediately upon listening. You find yourself feeling like you already love the song when you’ve never even heard it before. That’s exactly what will happen when you listen to the band’s new single, ‘Next To Me‘.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Brian Ramsay's Summer's Almost Over

Brian Ramsay just released the music video for his brand new single "Summer's Almost Over" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. This one all started after I had had a terrible day at work. I was so mad at my boss and I couldn't sleep that night. So, I got up and wrote down these words "I'll keep on trying to set somebody free and if I'm really lucky it might be me" and just followed my mood to write out most of the chorus.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Ro Myra's Jump Into The Water

Ro Myra just released her new album, "Nowhere, Nebraska", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Jump into the Water." Here is the story:. My friend J Wagner (who crafts gorgeous songs, some of which are on Gregory Alan Isokav's Grammy-nominated album, "Evening Machines"), introduced me to a songwriting process that I believe he created and calls "translitic songwriting." It was through this process that the third song on my album, "Jump into the Water," was born.
MusicantiMUSIC

Iron Maiden Share Making Of Video For New Album 'Senjutsu'

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden discuss the making of their forthcoming album, "Senjutsu", in a newly-released video package. The footage sees bassist Steve Harris, singer Bruce Dickinson and producer Kevin Shirley share details about the band's 17th studio record, and first in six years. Due September 3, "Senjutsu" was recorded in France...
MusicantiMUSIC

Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video and Announce Album

Trivium have released a new single and music video called "Feast Of Fire", which comes from their forthcoming 10th album, "The Court Of The Dragon". The just announced album is scheduled to arrive on October 8th via Roadrunner Records and was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur at Full Sail University in Orlando last fall.
MusicantiMUSIC

Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Releases 'Howlen Live' EP

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has released an EP entitled "Howlen Live." Recorded during a series of June 2021 shows in Florida, the rocker is joined by her solo band, The Amazing Dawgs, on the four-song set, which includes performances of two Heart tracks ("Crazy On You" and "Barracuda"), her recent solo single "Black Wing", and a cover of Queen's 1975 classic, "Love Of My Life."

Comments / 0

Community Policy