The reunion tour that was never supposed to happen keeps rolling on. After reuniting in 2016 for the first time since the ‘90s, three of the original five members of Guns N’ Roses hit the road for the “Not In This Lifetime Tour.” The three-and-a-half-year trek—featuring Axl Rose on vocals, Slash on guitar and Duff McKagen on bass—included a 2017 stop in Milwaukee and grossed almost $600 million. So why not keep it going?