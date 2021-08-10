Tesla Tour Paused Due To Multiple Covid-19 Cases

BOSTON (CBS) – Counting Crows canceled their Sunday night concert in Boston after a member of the band’s touring party tested positive for COVID-19. The band was scheduled to play at Leader Bank Pavilion, but announced the show had been postponed along with one Tuesday in Ohio. Unfortunately there has been a confirmed COVID case within the Counting Crows touring party. Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing tonight’s show in Boston, as well as the Aug 10 show in Youngstown, OH. We’re working quickly to find new dates for these shows. pic.twitter.com/aHCmPju3sA — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) August 8, 2021 Fans are asked to hold onto their tickets as they will be announced for the new date when it is announced. The Counting Crows tweeted that every member of the band’s crew has been vaccinated, and “has taken great precautions to be as safe as possible.”