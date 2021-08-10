Cancel
Public Health

Tesla Tour Paused Due To Multiple Covid-19 Cases

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Tesla has postponed some upcoming dates on their newly-launched Let's Get Real US Tour due to multiple cases of COVID-19 within their organization. "Attn: Fans. Tesla to postpone their next few engagements due to members of the touring party contracting COVID," said the group on social media. "The band look forward to returning to the road soon. Please check the official website TeslaTheBand.com for updates."

