The Powder River Basin Resource Council, the Sheridan Community Land Trust, Science Kids, and the North Main Association invite the community to wind down summer with a Picnic on the Pathway on Thursday, August 12. People are encouraged to bring their family and enjoy a sandwich provided by the partnering agencies, and learn about local food systems with fun activities in the Food Forest and the collection of water quality samples from Goose Creek. Picnic on the Pathway will be held at Thorne-Rider Park from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm this upcoming Thursday.