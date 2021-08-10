Cancel
Press Release: Norton Reintroduces D.C. Zoning Commission Home Rule Act to Remove Federal Officials from Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) reintroduced the District of Columbia Zoning Commission Home Rule Act today, which would remove the Architect of the Capitol and the Director of the National Park Service from the D.C. Zoning Commission. Currently, the Commission consists of these two federal officials and three mayoral appointees, even though the Commission has no authority over federal property. Despite the D.C. Home Rule Act, which gave D.C. jurisdiction over local matters, 40 percent of the members of the Commission are federal officials, who are unaccountable to the more than 700,000 residents who live in the District.

