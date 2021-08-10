Chemistry professor returns to his 'Berg roots

Dr. Curt Woolever, a self-professed science and math nerd, will realize a dream when he returns to his alma mater as a member of the Chemistry Department faculty next week. “It has always been my dream to come back here to teach,” says Curt, who graduated from Heidelberg in ’95 with his bachelor’s degree in chemistry, math and business administration. “I want to have an impact on my students the same way my professors at Heidelberg did on me.”