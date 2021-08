Another day game, another sluggish performance. The Yankees just cannot seem to shake off their malaise in both day games and sweep-clinching finales, as they sleepwalked their way to a 2-0 shutout at home in the final game of the Mariners series. Still, winning five of seven on the homestand is an accomplishment. Let’s hope the more lively Yankees club of the first few games in that Mariners series shows up in Kauffman as the Yankees fly to Kansas City for a three-game set against the Royals.