Historic Homes by City Modern

After a full-gut historic renovation, the true historic character remains while elevating these spaces with today’s modern elements! This development consists of three historic homes saved from demolition and holds two condos, each with a single-family home. They boast three floors each, including 3+ bedrooms, 2+ full bathrooms, and 1+ half bathrooms. Soaring ceilings, dark hardwood floors, exposed brick, and moldings are throughout. Located in Detroit’s Brush Park, these homes sit among multiple phases of new construction townhomes called City Modern. In every direction, you are steps from all major sporting events, the best Detroit restaurants, bars, museums, and cultural institutions!