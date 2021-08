The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is now in its fourth year and has proven to be more popular than ever. The nationwide touring event gives Hot Wheels fans the opportunity to turn their wildest creations into an actual Hot Wheels model. The tour recently announced its Miami winner: 'Loosie', a Ford Model A with an eight-inch roof height reduction and a body that's 4.5 inches shorter than the original. The next leg of the tour took place in the home of American muscle, Detroit City, and the winners, Josh Liem and Corinne Currie had something very special to show off. However, while you might expect the Motor City winner to be a piece of American automotive art, it instead hails from Germany.