Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Meijer Giving College Students Incentives For COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Cadillac Jack
Posted by 
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thinking about it, there sure has been so many incentives this year to go out and get a good job, and to get vaccinated. Our State of Michigan of course giving us a chance to win $1Million dollars to get vaccinated, and Drawings for $50k Daily. Drawings if you remember were open to legal United States residents living in Michigan who are 18 years of age or older. It may be too late to enter, but there are still more drawings on the way. So good luck.

wmmq.com

Comments / 0

94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Bellevue, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Education
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Kids#Covid 19#College Of The Ozarks#Our State Of Michigan#Drawings#Meijer President Ceo#Americans#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

The U.P. Town of Laurium and Its Most Famous Resident

Visiting the U.P. Town of Laurium, one could get confused and end up in Calumet... Laurium was once Calumet. Calumet was once called Red Jacket. Red Jacket was incorporated in 1875. Calumet was incorporated in 1889. Then it was re-incorporated in 1895 as Laurium. Then Red Jacket was changed to...
Detroit, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Nellie Pope, the Detroit Axe Murderess of 1895

“Lizzie Borden took an axe- And gave her mother forty whacks…”. So goes the old rhyme about the daughter who offed her mom and pop with the family axe…pop got his while lounging on a loveseat, mom was chopped in the bedroom. Now here comes the tale of Michigan murderess...
Lansing, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

World-Famous “Stratosphere Man” (1889-1951), Buried in Lansing

He was known as “The Stratosphere Man” due to his acrobatic stunts. His name was Arzeno Eugene Selden, born in 1889 in the Clinton County, Michigan town of Eagle. Growing up in Eagle, he became fascinated with the aerial acrobatics he witnessed at local circuses and carnivals. Arzeno would try some of these out for himself, using ropes that were hanging in the family barn. He would stand up in a loft, grab the rope, and swing down, attempting to match the aerial tricks that impressed him so much.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Had Its Own “Chamber of Horrors” in the 1890s

You think today’s humans are fascinated with grisly murders and horror? Today doesn’t even compare to how murders, horror, and crime were just a casual pastime for many Americans. Michiganders were no slouches when it came to being entertained by the latest headlines and articles that detailed grisly murders in graphic detail.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

The Story Behind This Michigan Roadside Oddity

Okay, so here we are, driving up the Keweenaw Peninsula, checkin’ out ghost towns, old copper towns, abandoned mines, etc. on our way up to Copper Harbor. As we continue north on US-41, there are a good number of old mining towns once you cross over the Keweenaw Waterway, including: Arcadian, Osceola, Swedetown, Laurium, Calumet, Wolverine, Phillipsville, Copper City, Phoenix, Delaware, Mandan, Allouez…..and Kearsarge.
LifestylePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Kayaker Stumbles Across Massive Water Snake

If you're not a fan of snakes, this definitely isn't the story for you. I'm terrified of snakes and I have the creeps writing about this. It's normal to hear about crazy snake stories throughout the United States. We've got stories about snakes attempting to swallow alligators and ones that have made their way into peoples houses. Well, it's not often that Michigan makes it into this type of news category.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Favorite “Trashy” Beer is an Ode to the State

I admit, West Michigan has totally made me a beer snob. I never learned to appreciate a good beer until moving to the west side almost a decade ago, and then living in Beer City USA you get exposed to so many different types and flavors of beers. The craft beer industry continues to boom throughout the U.S. and it makes me wonder how I spent my college years drinking Natty Light and thinking Bud Light was the premiere beer of all beers.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

WATCH: Michigan Man Records 1,000 Sunrises

When was the last time you got up at the crack of dawn? It comes early. The early bird gets the worm. Or in this case, the sunrise. Could you get up before the sun for 1,000 days in a row? That's what one Michigan man is doing. @bugsysailorSunrise 810....
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

A Virtual Tour of 50 Haunted Michigan Sites

I'm starting to believe that the reason there are so many haunted locations in Michigan is because so many Michiganders are extremely interested in the paranormal. The more interest, the more research. The more research, the more discoveries. And more discoveries mean more and more hauntings—whether real or urban legend—for us to read about, explore, and enjoy.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Secretary of State Should Keep The Appointment-Only System

When Michigan Secretary of State offices switched to an appointment-only approach, I am not going to lie, I really did not see an issue with it. However, as I saw more and more people consistently struggling to get said appointments and still have to wait far past their appointment times, I did start to get more uneasy about it...until I experienced it for myself.
Huron County, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

The Old Kilmanagh General Store in Huron County

The Huron County town of Kilmanagh has a few things going for it:. 1) It's secluded out in the Michigan Thumb countryside. 2) It has a handful of old buildings remaining, including... 3) One of the coolest old general stores in the state. Francis Thompson from Ireland was one of...
HobbiesPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

What Does it Take to Catch Chinook Salmon in Lake Michigan?

What does it take to catch Chinook Salmon in Lake Michigan? I have no idea, that's why we're going to learn this together. My wife and I order salmon from Kroger every Sunday when we go grocery shopping and it got me thinking about people who love to fish for salmon on the Great Lakes.
Webberville, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

“Then-and-Now” Photos of Webberville, 1900s-2000s

The town that was to become Webberville (sometimes incorrectly called 'Webbersville') was settled in 1837 by Ephraim Meech. In 1840 a post office began operating under the name 'Phelpstown' named after townsman David Phelps. In 1850, the village was re-named LeRoy, after one of two things: either the town of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy