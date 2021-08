The 20,650-acre Mud Lick Fire about 22 miles west of Salmon is now about 92% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. “This represents the amount of the fire’s edge that has been effectively ‘contained’ with control lines completed around the fire perimeter that are expected to stop the fire's spread,” the Forest Service stated. “A point-protection and confine-and-contain strategy has been used … due to steep terrain and lack of access.”