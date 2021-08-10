Reserve Your Tailgating Spot for Razorback Football
The full pageantry of Razorback Football gamedays, including tailgating, will be restored this fall around Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium!. Victory Village offers many great options for tailgating on Razorback Football gamedays. Fans can reserve a tented space in Victory Village and can have your spot set up and ready when you arrive. Victory Village comes with clean and attractive marquee-style tents, tables, chairs and much more. Each area will have tented plots available that are 10 feet by 10 feet, 10 feet by 20 feet and 20 feet by 20 feet. Fans can also reserve a space that is 10 feet by 10 feet for personal tents.arkansasrazorbacks.com
