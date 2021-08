COVID-19 Call Center Now Open in Montgomery County. Status Update from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in conjunction with the Montgomery County Public Health Department would like to announce due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County, our COVID-19 Call Center has been reopened to assist the public. If you have any COVID-19 related questions, please call our COVID-19 Call Center at 936-523-3916. The call center is available Monday-Thursday 8am-4:30pm and Fridays 8am-4pm.