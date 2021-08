The Washington High School Marching Band is getting back into the rhythm as they’ve spent the last two weeks preparing for the fall season with band camp. The band is almost starting from scratch as last year they did not do any marching formations in their performances and no competitions were held because of COVID-19. Senior Drum Major Mateo Salazar shares how band practices have gone so far, “I feel like we’ve been doing a good job. Attendance has probably been the main issue. It’s kind of hard to get everyone here, but we’re getting stuff done and we’re being productive and I’m glad with how the season is going so far.”