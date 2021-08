A report from the Mortgage Bankers’ Association (MBA) says that originations of multifamily mortgages were up when compared to quarter-earlier and to year-earlier levels. The first chart, below, shows the quarterly origination volume indices since Q1 2017 for both commercial mortgages and for multifamily mortgages as reported by the MBA. The indices are reported relative to the year 2001, with the average quarterly volume in that year defined as a value of 100.