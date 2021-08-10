Cancel
Environment

Climate change is real, and it’s permanent

By Daniel Drezner
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. In the spring, inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, I taught a course titled “The End of the World and What Comes After,” about the myriad ways that modern civilization could come to an end: financial collapse, pandemics, cyberwarfare, thermonuclear war or more exotic possibilities. Strange as it might sound, it was a fun course to conceive, prepare and teach.

Posted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying

Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, released recently Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion— such as continued sea-level rise—are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Climate Crisis: Can We Reverse the Dire Effects of Climate Change?

Humanity already triggered massive climatic changes, and we are on the verge of causing far more. However, it may not be too late to avoid or mitigate some of climate change's worst impacts. If we immediately ceased releasing greenhouse gases, the rise in global temperatures would begin to level out within a few years. Temperatures would subsequently reach a plateau but would stay far above ideal for several millennia.
Environmentsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: What are you doing to address the climate emergency?

Send us your thoughts on what the UN calls ‘a code red for humanity.’. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent report on the science of global warming is being called “a code red for humanity.” What, if anything, are you doing personally to respond to the climate emergency?
EnvironmentDelaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: It's time to discuss climate change solutions

Welcome to the team Chris Freind! I was pleased to see that after devoting half a column to casting unwarranted doubt on the realities of climate change that Chris Freind joined the overwhelmingly consensus opinion of experts that man-made climate change is happening and is a problem warranting urgent action (July 14 Op-ed).
Energy IndustryLexington Herald-Leader

Nuclear power’s benefits for climate change should outweigh our fears

On July 14, Senate Democrats introduced their plan to push $3.5 trillion in federal spending through the reconciliation process, in order to add climate change provisions long-sought by progressives to the highly contested infrastructure bill. These provisions restrict fossil fuels in the economy and commit the United States to dramatically increase clean energy use.
EnvironmentScience News

The new UN climate change report shows there’s no time for denial or delay

The science is unequivocal: Humans are dramatically overhauling Earth’s climate. The effects of climate change are now found everywhere around the globe and are intensifying rapidly, states a sweeping new analysis released August 9 by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC. And the window to reverse some of these effects is closing.
Posted by
newschain

Watch Greta Thunberg’s reaction to dire climate change report

Climate activist Greta Thunberg called for action to fight climate change after a dire report from the UN science panel. The environmental activist was speaking in response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) warning that the world faced catastrophic consequences unless immediate action was taken to tackle global heating.
EnvironmentNewswise

NAU’s Kaufman Lead Author on IPCC Global Climate Change Report

Newswise — The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate change (IPCC) has just released its latest major assessment report on global climate change, approved by the world’s governments. Climate Change 2021: Physical Science Basis is the Working Group I contribution to the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6). The Working Group comprises more...
EnvironmentTechCrunch

UN’s IPCC report on climate change sounds ‘code red’ for planet

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is stern and blunt in its conclusions: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans, and land,” it says. The IPCC — a grouping of scientists whose findings are endorsed by the world’s governments — warns of increasingly extreme...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont’s role in averting climate change catastrophe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new United Nations report about global warming says humans are to blame with global carbon levels higher than at any time in at least two million years. Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of...
Environmentwashingtonnewsday.com

There’s no good news here: Key IPCC Climate Change Findings.

There’s no good news here: Key IPCC Climate Change Findings. The first major scientific report of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change since 2014, issued Monday, indicates indisputably that global warming is progressing faster than expected, and that humanity is almost solely to blame. The average surface temperature of...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Watch climate change’s toll on air, water currents

The weather disasters spanning the globe this summer — infernal fires in California and Greece, deadly floods from Germany to China, heat waves from Canada to Siberia — are really just nature’s shots across our bow. That becomes clear if you absorb this week’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on...
Environmentctnewsonline.com

Looking beyond headlines from climate report

The world awoke Monday after a logy August weekend to some alarming news: The climate Apocalypse is nigh, humanity is to blame, and unless the world remakes the global economy, havoc and death are inevitable. Repent of your sins all ye who enter here. That’s only a mild overstatement of...
EnvironmentScienceBlog.com

Climate scientist on UN report: Just as bad as we expected

In a major United Nations report released Monday, the more than 230 scientists who make up the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change described “unprecedented” climate change over the past century and warned in similarly unambiguous language that the world will descend further into catastrophic warming absent rapid and aggressive action to cut emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases. We asked Peter Huybers, a professor of Earth and planetary sciences, about the research behind the report, the panel’s first since 2013, and the harrowing details contained within it. The interview was edited for clarity and length.

