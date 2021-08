NEW ORLEANS, LA – Tulane University linebacker, Dorian Williams has been named as one of the finalists for the 2021 Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List. The Lombardi Award, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Houston, initially presents an annual award to the best college football offensive or defensive lineman. But, since 2016, the award has been given to a player with outstanding performance and skills while showing the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.