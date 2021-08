It looks like Kelly Clarkson really went all out to make her kids, River Rose Blackstock, 7, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, 5, feel right at home in their new Toluca Lake home. The first American Idol winner purchased a $5.5 million mansion that comes complete with the most epic playground for her kiddos, whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock. The mansion, of course, has all of the amenities the singer could ever want, but her kids really got something special in their sprawling backyard.