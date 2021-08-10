Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex County, NJ

Free SummerMusic Concert upcoming dates announced

By Editorial Independence Policy
Posted by 
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 Essex County Free SummerMusic Concert Series continues this month. “Our free concert series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. wrote in an announcement.

www.montclairlocal.news

Comments / 0

Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
268
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Government
City
Cedar Grove, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Constantine Maroulis
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Etta James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Dance#American Idol#Latin#Frequency#The Jackson Five
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair Jazz Fest Block Party moved to Saturday, Aug. 15

The Montclair Jazz Fest Block Party originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15 has been moved to Sunday, Aug. 15. The lineup and location remain the same. The event will be at the Lackawanna Plaza, with Jazz House emerging musicians at noon, the Irwin Hall Organ Trio at 4:30 p.m., Lauren Servian at 5:30 p.m. and the DJ Brother Mister (aka Christian McBride) Soul and Funk Dance Party at 7 p.m.
Essex County, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

2021 Walk for a Change fundraiser is Oct. 16, 17

Family Promise of Essex County’s 2021 Walk for Change will take place Oct. 16 and 17 to raise funds for families experiencing or at risk for homelessness. Team captains will lead groups on trails across Essex County with the goal of raising $10,000 through sponsorships, events sign-ups and donations. “Please...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Dance on the Lawn returns with live shows in September

The Dance on the Lawn outdoor dance festival will return with live performances on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 73 South Fullerton Ave. The 2021 festival will also be live streamed on DOTL’s virtual channels, Vimeo, YouTube and Facebook. The festival took place virtually last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LifestylePosted by
Montclair Local

Monarch Butterfly event returns to Crane Park Aug. 15

The Northeast Earth Coalition’s annual Monarch Butterfly event will be Sunday, Aug. 15 from from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. A group of Monarch Butterfly enthusiasts will meet at Crane Park to discuss how you can help the Monarch declining population, the importance of pollinators and the Monarch migration. There will...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

A Montclair poet’s ‘Dreams’ come true

Writing had been a dream of Juanita Gaskin’s for years. “I don’t want to waste another minute,” the Montclair resident said. Gaskin, a photographer who has owned her own company since 2003, recently self-published her debut collection of poetry, “Renaissance Dreams, Life’s Journey Through Poetry.”. She said she’s not interested...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Out Montclair to host second teen event, at Doin Dishes’

Out Montclair will host its second teen event Wednesday, at ceramic store Doin Dishes’. The event starts at 6 p.m. Attendees can paint pottery, enjoy complimentary refreshments, music and good company, according to an Out Montclair press release. The organization hopes to provide a safe space for young people to be their authentic selves and make some new friends, according to the release.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Where Columbus stood, Tubman now will, with help of Montclair’s Nina Cooke John

Where Christopher Columbus once stood, Harriet Tubman soon will. And Montclair architect and artist Nina Cooke John will bring her there. Cooke John’s memorial to Tubman, titled “Shadow of a Face,” had been among four finalist entries in a national competition to find a Tubman monument for Newark’s Washington Square Park after the city removed its statue of Columbus there last year. The selection was announced in June.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

We all have our blind spots (Our Montclair)

Chat with Shane LIVE during the next Our Montclair, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Facebook.com/MontclairLocal. This article reflects just part of the conversation in the latest episode of “Our Montclair,” a video and podcast series featuring the art, the activism, the outreach and the connections among people in Montclair. Find Our...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Improv workshops in July and August

Circle of Sparks Playback is offering Playback StoryTelling improv workshops for ages 15 and up on four Mondays, July 26 and Aug. 2, 9 and 16, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at The Culture Loft, 13 Montclair Ave. The 90-minute workshops include fun exercises and theater games to build skills...
PoliticsPosted by
Montclair Local

The Oratorio Society of NJ elects new board members

The Oratorio Society of New Jersey, a community choir based in Montclair, has elected a new board of trustees. The board consists of four officers and eight trustees who will be responsible for managing all business at the choir. Without the opportunity to rehearse in person or to perform publicly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy