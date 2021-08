We think it’s fair to say that American women, no matter how stylish, can never compete with the French. After all, there’s a certain essence to their approach that is effortlessly cool…like, at all times. We’ve peeked into the sartorial choices of the women of Brooklyn and the ladies of Los Angeles, and now we’ve turned to our Paris-based cohort to see what’s en vogue. Between street style observations and insights from Virginia Loweman, MTV social media manager and MFA candidate whose studying in Paris (and has agreed to be our correspondent on the ground), we think we have a pretty good idea of what women in the city of lights are into these days. And spoiler: It’s très chic.