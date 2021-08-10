Firefighters battling rooftop fire in Queens, at least 1 hurt

Firefighters are battling a massive fire on a rooftop in Queens Tuesday.

The blaze broke out at a high rise building on 41st Avenue and 74th Street in Elmhurst.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the top of the building.

The FDNY said the fire started on the sixth floor and then spread to the roof.

Witnesses reported hearing a slow rumble followed by a loud boom and believed there to be at least one explosion, but so far, fire officials have not confirmed those reports.

Some residents said it was so loud they thought a plane had crashed into their building, and broken glass from shattered windows littered the sidewalk below.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, and it is unclear at this point if anyone inside the building was hurt.

Rescue teams have not yet finished their sweep of the structure.

Residents were advised to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

