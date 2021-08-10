Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Another Rental Housing Company Ramps Up in the Southeast

By Les Shaver
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the pandemic, rental housing has taken off in the Southeast. Now, another developer is scaling up production in the region. With an influx of capital from Brazil’s largest homebuilder, MRV, AHS Residential wants to go from developing a few hundred units a year to more than 1,000 by the end of this year. By 2024, it wants to hit 5,000 annually. Recently, the company broke ground on AHS Tributary, a 433-unit apartment community located in Douglasville, Georgia.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Mrv#Ahs Residential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Brazil
Related
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Mistakes New Investors Should Avoid with a Turnkey Rental Property

Turnkey rentals are one of the easiest ways to get into real estate investing. Turnkey rentals have high appeal to investors because of the passive income with a decent return on the investment. These are typically single-family houses or duplexes that are rented to long-term tenants. The investor purchases the rental, but it is operated by a professional property management company. Many times, the investor purchases the property directly from the management company with a long-term tenant already in place. It’s a no hassles investment model.
Hollidaysburg, PAWTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Current Housing Market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
MLSPark Record

Real Estate Assistant - SD Properties

If you are looking to get into all aspects of the real estate business this will be a good position for you. Our company is currently buying and selling Real Estate, managing rental properties, and renovating units to flip. I am looking for a real estate assistant that can assist us in all aspects of this business. I will be looking for someone to help with the following. Marketing- Managing client database and follow-up. You will need some experience with CRM's. Transaction coordinator- Managing each real estate transaction from start to finish including data entry into the MLS. Managing Projects. We will need help managing remodels. This will be a part-time position and I will pay 3% of gross commissions + 15 dollars an hour. You will need your real estate license or be willing to get it.
House Rentprobuilder.com

Housing Market Pushes Buyers to Rentals, Intensifying Demand

Intense demand, bidding wars, fast-rising prices—the rental market is beginning to look a lot like the for-sale market. Demand in the rental market has gone a full 180 from last year as Americans return to cities as the economy improves and priced-out homebuyers search for apartment and single-family rentals. Landlords are receiving more applications than usual, with many applicants offering larger security deposits and coming in with better credit histories, reports CNBC. One Maryland landlord said they have leased properties for 20 years and have not seen this type of applicant pool before. July rents were 7% higher than one year ago for one-bedroom apartments and 8.7% higher for two-bedroom apartments.
Hartford, CTnerej.com

Messier of Lument closes on a $26 million Fannie Mae DUS conventional multifamily loan to refinance Garden Hill Apartments in Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Lument has completed the closing of a $26 million Fannie Mae DUS conventional multifamily loan to refinance Garden Hill Apartments, a 591-unit mid-rise portfolio. Josh Messier, managing director in Lument’s New York office, led the transaction. Originally constructed in 1963, Garden Hill Apartments is a 20-property portfolio with...
Homelessmpamag.com

CMHC announces affordable housing investment in GTA

The federal government has announced a $22.9 million investment to create an estimated 58 new affordable homes for individuals and families in Peel Region in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). In a statement, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said that the housing units will support residents “who are in...
Real Estatempamag.com

Why many construction companies are turning to private lending

Private lending has emerged as an increasingly popular avenue for residential construction financing, according to an Alberta mortgage broker who’s witnessed a surge in that space over the past 18 months. Tim Hurlbut (pictured), advertising manager at Medicine Hat-based TNT Mortgage, told Canadian Mortgage Professional that construction firms were availing...
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Rocket announces discount real estate brokerage

Rocket Homes has plans to start iBuying – and discount real estate. The Detroit-based company – and no. 1 mortgage lender in the U.S. by volume – fired off a 1,490-word press release Tuesday declaring its intention to “combine every aspect of home selling and buying into one simple, customizable platform.”
Real EstateBillings Gazette

State recommends $15M to help affordable housing projects

A commission recommended putting $15 million toward existing affordable housing projects around Montana that are struggling to deal with cost increases tied to worker shortages, supply chain disruptions and price increases in materials like lumber. The Economic Transformation, Stabilization and Workforce Development Advisory Commission voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the...
Whitesboro, NYRomesentinel.com

Company pulls housing project

Buck Construction, LLC of Whitesboro has withdrawn its application from the city Planning Board to build a 50-lot first phase of a 69-lot total major subdivision located off Charles Anken Boulevard citing the skyrocketing costs of construction materials. Buck Construction was to appear before the Planning Board during its monthly...
El Paso County, COsoutheastexpress.org

$35M affordable housing project approved for Southeast

El Paso County commissioners have approved tax breaks for a 137-unit affordable housing apartment complex in the city’s Southeast. Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority will oversee the project, to be built by the Kansas-based Cohen-Esrey Development Group. Construction on the four-story, $35 million development at the intersection of South Academy...
Economymarketplace.org

Car rental companies still battling against shortages

The car rental crunch does not seem to be letting up, with travelers still facing rental shortages, high prices, and limited options for summer travel. Jonathan Weinberg recently booked a rental car for his daughter for getting around Seattle. “And you know, normal prices in Seattle would be like $30...
California StateBenzinga

iPower Ramps Up Warehouse Capacity With California Facility

Online hydroponic equipment supplier and retailer iPower Inc (NASDAQ: IPW) agreed to lease a new warehouse and logistics facility in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. This newly built facility, located near an international airport in Ontario, CA, will have 100,000 sq ft of useable space. It will more than double the current...
Real EstateInvestopedia

What is a No-Closing-Cost Mortgage?

With interest rates at historic lows, you may be thinking about refinancing your mortgage. Typically you’ll spend a few thousand dollars in closing costs as part of the transaction. These closing costs can include lender fees, recording fees, taxes, costs for a home appraisal and more. In a no-cost mortgage, sometimes referred to as a no-fee mortgage, the lender absorbs the upfront costs by either raising the balance of the loan or charging a higher interest rate.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

With housing prices rising, affordability issues are coming

Housing costs are rising faster than incomes, as housing affordability improvements brought on by historically low mortgage rates and dampened rent growth are quickly disappearing. A new analysis by Zillow finds these affordability issues are expected to worsen by the end of the year, and are likely to leave millions newly housing-cost burdened — when rent paid as a share of income rises beyond 30%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy