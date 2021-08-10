Another Rental Housing Company Ramps Up in the Southeast

If you are looking to get into all aspects of the real estate business this will be a good position for you. Our company is currently buying and selling Real Estate, managing rental properties, and renovating units to flip. I am looking for a real estate assistant that can assist us in all aspects of this business. I will be looking for someone to help with the following. Marketing- Managing client database and follow-up. You will need some experience with CRM's. Transaction coordinator- Managing each real estate transaction from start to finish including data entry into the MLS. Managing Projects. We will need help managing remodels. This will be a part-time position and I will pay 3% of gross commissions + 15 dollars an hour. You will need your real estate license or be willing to get it.