Another Rental Housing Company Ramps Up in the Southeast
Since the pandemic, rental housing has taken off in the Southeast. Now, another developer is scaling up production in the region. With an influx of capital from Brazil's largest homebuilder, MRV, AHS Residential wants to go from developing a few hundred units a year to more than 1,000 by the end of this year. By 2024, it wants to hit 5,000 annually. Recently, the company broke ground on AHS Tributary, a 433-unit apartment community located in Douglasville, Georgia.
