“Yes, it’s going to be hot, but I think tomorrow and Thursday are hotter…” @NWSNashville
The HRRR shows a clear day for us, with maybe a shower or storm popping up in random spots. Mid 90°s temps with a superhumid (for us) airmass — dewpoints in the low 70°s ugggghhh — is plenty of fuel for a pop up storm. Just going to be hard for one to form today. One clue: if it’s storming close enough to us in Kentucky, an outflow boundary will come flying south into town. That could create showers and a few lightningstorms. We’ll watch this and post updates on Twitter.nashvillesevereweather.com
