“Yes, it’s going to be hot, but I think tomorrow and Thursday are hotter…” @NWSNashville

Fog this morning mixed out fairly quick. Here comes another day of hit or miss showers/storms and a little less heat than the past few days. Similar to yesterday, storms should start popping up sometime in afternoon, then slowly start to dissipate by sunset. It is entirely possible you don’t get any rain today, but if you do, a storm could contain some heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. A storm or two could contain microburst winds, similar to what parts of Nolensville saw yesterday. Microburst winds cause damage to low-end tornadoes. They are can be difficult to warn on because they occur between radar scans. No organized severe weather or tornadoes are expected today, or the next few days.