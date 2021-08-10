Cancel
“Yes, it’s going to be hot, but I think tomorrow and Thursday are hotter…” @NWSNashville

By Emily Merz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HRRR shows a clear day for us, with maybe a shower or storm popping up in random spots. Mid 90°s temps with a superhumid (for us) airmass — dewpoints in the low 70°s ugggghhh — is plenty of fuel for a pop up storm. Just going to be hard for one to form today. One clue: if it’s storming close enough to us in Kentucky, an outflow boundary will come flying south into town. That could create showers and a few lightningstorms. We’ll watch this and post updates on Twitter.

“Cooler” Temps in Exchange for Some Rain + Storms

Fog this morning mixed out fairly quick. Here comes another day of hit or miss showers/storms and a little less heat than the past few days. Similar to yesterday, storms should start popping up sometime in afternoon, then slowly start to dissipate by sunset. It is entirely possible you don’t get any rain today, but if you do, a storm could contain some heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. A storm or two could contain microburst winds, similar to what parts of Nolensville saw yesterday. Microburst winds cause damage to low-end tornadoes. They are can be difficult to warn on because they occur between radar scans. No organized severe weather or tornadoes are expected today, or the next few days.

