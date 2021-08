Sponsored - Staycation with the Fireflies this weekend at Segra Park! We’ve got something different happening every day so make sure to grab your family and friends and come on out to the ballpark for a Fireflies game! Check out a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Free Shirt Friday, post-game Saturday Night Fireworks show or Sunday post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Flight Adventure Park. The fun never stops at Segra Park! Continue reading to learn more about the different theme nights happening every day this Thursday through Sunday. You can get your tickets for this weekend’s games now at FirefliesTickets.com or just walk up to the box office prior to each game.