Manchester United began their Premier League season in dream fashion, romping to a 5-1 win over Leeds United at a packed Old Trafford. A hat trick for Bruno Fernandes and four assists from the exceptional Paul Pogba made them the stand out performers in a blistering return to action at Old Trafford, where supporters were sent into delirium by the hammering meted out on one of their great rivals by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.